Kerala: Milma staff call off strike after conciliation meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma milk supply was disrupted under the Thiruvananthapuram region owing to the strike by a section of employees. Supply was affected in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta from Tuesday afternoon.

Employees in the lower rung of the organisation, including those working in factory, laboratory and marketing wings, are protesting against the delay in their promotions. They also tried to disrupt the interview for promotion of personnel in the officer grade.

A source said milk processing and packing work was disrupted in the three units from Tuesday morning. The joint forum of the employees' organisations have put forward a charter of demands to the management. Immediate steps for promotions in the lower cadre and withdrawal of police cases against employees are the major demands.

The police have registered cases against over 40 employees of the Kollam unit for attempting to disrupt promotions. According to the employees, promotions have stalled for the past four years. Meanwhile, the employees called off the strike on Tuesday evening following a conciliation meeting.