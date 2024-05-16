A journey through world cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Banner Film Society is set to fascinate movie enthusiasts with an array of contemporary world cinema at their upcoming monthly film festival, set to begin on Sunday at the Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi.

“We aim to highlight a specific theme through our film screenings every month,” emphasises R Biju, Secretary of Banner Film Society.

“This month, our focus is on contemporary cinema. The Banner Film Society is dedicated to providing a platform for introducing world cinema to our audience in the capital city. Our commitment to this mission remains as we celebrate our 20th year. People are coming to our screenings because of the carefully curated selection of movies.”

The acclaimed Iranian film World War III, directed by the filmmaker Houman Syedi, will kick off the festivities at 9.30 am. Released in 2022, the film had won accolades at the Venice Film Festival.

The Bhutanese film 'The Monk' and the 'Gun', directed by Pao Choyning Dorjee and released in 2023, will be screened at 11.30 am.

In the afternoon, the festival will screen Michael Goorjian’s 'Amerikatsi', an Armenian film released in 2022.

The journey culminates in the evening with the screening of 'Atlantique', a French film directed by the filmmaker Matty Diop.

Screenings at Lenin Balavadi are free to attend