Kerala police resume special drive to nab criminal gang members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goaded by a surge in violent crimes fuelled by drug abuse, the state police on Wednesday launched the next phase of Operation AAG and D-Hunt. Operation AAG has been launched to crackdown on the criminal gangs operating in the state, while D-Hunt will target drug offenders. The police sources said the special drive will continue for 10 days.

“Both the drives have been launched after several incidents of violence were reported in the state in the recent past, including the murder at Karamana. The murder was committed by the accused under the influence of drugs. So, a strong interplay between drug abuse and heinous crimes is evident,” said a senior cop.

As part of the drives in Thiruvananthapuram city, raids were held in various places, including Karamana, Nemom and Kovalam. One person each, who has connections with criminal gangs, was arrested from Nemom and Kovalam police station limits. The raids were also held in Melarannoor, Karamana, and Kaakkamoola areas on Wednesday.

The police target pre-identified crime hotspots for inspections. Habitual offenders, who are now on bail, were summoned by the Station House Officers (SHO) to check their current status. The police have also prepared a list of criminals to be detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Deputy Commissioner Nidhinraj told TNIE that the operation is a comprehensive effort to identify and apprehend troublemakers and their associates.