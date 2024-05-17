Walking for a lake

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is where the sultry heat that gripped the capital some days ago melted away into a misty chill. As dawn breaks on the Vellayani lake every day, walkers can be seen matching pace with the shrill chirp of morning birds. The verdant paddy fields around with the lilting flow of Karamana together create an ambience for a perfect morning.

This is heaven for regular morning outers who drive down from the city to fill their lungs and minds with the freshness of the green stretch, enveloped by paddy fields and vegetable farms, the water strip called the Kannukali chaal made by the Irrigation Department that drains excess water from the lake into the Karamana river, and the lake itself.

The main attraction here is the Punchakkari paddy fields, the hub of migrating and native birds, making it an important stop for nature photographers. The place also gets several visitors from as early as 5 in the morning, to catch the glory of the rising birds and to see the vivid sky from near the ‘Kireedam paalam’ made famous by the 1989 superhit flick Kireedam.

“All these might soon change,” says Binu Punchakkari, a native who shot to fame as the one-man army against the waste dumping on the lake.

“In another 10 years, the Punchakkari may turn another Parvathi Puthanar, the once-waterway-turned-drain that runs through the city. Vellayani, Kerala’s second-largest freshwater lake, spread over 7.5 acres supplying water to five panchayats around, is in a sorry state, infested with coliform bacteria and microplastic deposits. I have myself scooped out around 1,200 kg of plastic waste from the lake,” he says.

“The stretch from the Kireedam palam (bridge) to Madhu paalam is full of waste. And the walkers’ bund we speak about as a haven for moning walkers is near the Kireedam palam,” he adds. The walkers’ bund is now slush-filled, he explains.