Devarajan Master’s statue eclipsed by rolls of construction materials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural hub of the city, stands the commemorative statue of G Devarajan, fondly known as Devarajan Master. However, this tribute to the celebrated composer is now barely visible behind huge rolls of construction pipes and other materials, thanks to the ongoing Smart City project.

“Once the construction works on Manaveeyam Road were completed, we thought that the materials would be removed. But it’s still here, covering Master’s face. Such negligence towards an iconic figure is unacceptable. Either the statue must be relocated or the materials must be removed as soon as possible,” said the artistic community of Manaveeyam.

The community’s frustration is palpable, as they see this clutter as more than just a physical obstruction. They say it is a snub to a man who brought great cultural richness to the state. “The pile of construction materials is not just an eyesore but a symbol of misplaced priorities,” said Hari, a local artist.

Smart City project officials have said that the materials will be cleared within a month. “The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS) is managing the Smart City project. A minor road cutting at Vazhuthacaud needs to be completed. After finishing the work at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the works are ongoing on the Vellayambalam road. All the work is expected to be concluded within a month. The materials stored on the road will be removed once the work is completed,” said an official.

As the Smart City project advances, the community hopes that the legacy of Devarajan Master will not be overshadowed by the development. They call for a balance between progress and preserving the cultural heritage that defines Manaveeyam Veedhi.

“The statue of Master is a reminder of the importance of honouring those who have influenced the cultural scene in the state. This respect should be reflected in the city’s efforts towards development,” added Hari.

For years, Devarajan Square has been a focal point for many musical programmes held at Manaveeyam. The square is where annual events are held on the master’s birth and death anniversaries, organised by the Devarajan Master Foundation.