Kerala: Congress leadership adopts silence over secretariat siege controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership has taken a wait-and-watch policy on the controversy on who took the initiative to end the LDF’s secretariat siege in protest against the solar scam. So far only KPCC media committee chairman Cherian Philip, who was then in the LDF camp, has come forward with a claim that former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had reached out to the CPM leadership on the previous day of the secretariat siege.

The silence on the part of Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on the raging controversy on Thiruvanchoor reaching out to the CPM leadership to end the solar protest has been deafening. While Sudhakaran was an MP and Satheesan a legislator when the siege took place, they were not a party to the happenings.

A leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the two leaders involved in the game, Thiruvanchoor and Cherian Philip, have already come out with what had transpired then. A senior Congress leader said that the leadership has decided not to latch on to the controversy at this juncture.

Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen also defended the UDF government’s move to resolve the crisis. He told reporters in Kottayam that any government in power would definitely try to settle the issue and hold talks with the protesters.

Anil Bose, a spokesperson of the state Congress, told TNIE that the then UDF government wanted to avoid a conflict which led it to declare a two-day holiday during the siege.

When Oommen Chandy informed that his office could also be included in the terms of reference of any probe, the CPM leadership got another rude jolt.