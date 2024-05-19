Museums are historical testimonies of time: Kadannappalli Ramachandran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Kadannappalli Ramachandran said that museums were the empirical evidence of a period and history.

He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the International Museum Day celebrations at Thiruvananthapuram Museum Band Stand.

The minister said that the attempt to rewrite and tamper history must be recognised.

“The right knowledge of the land and time should be imparted to the new generation. The theme for this year’s International Museum Day is ‘Museums for Education and Research.’ We should be able to convey this message to people and make the day meaningful,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government is taking a stand to ensure the protection and maintenance of museums.

“The modern day concept is a museum that tells story. Museums can also create intellectual and thought-provoking changes,” he added.

The minister also inaugurated traditional measuring instruments, artifacts and rare metal oil lamps at the Art Museum, a selfie point and an exhibition at the Njana Theruvu.

International Museum Day is observed on May 18 every year under the aegis of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). As part of it, seminars, quiz and presentation of folk art forms like ‘parunthaattam’ and ‘kummatikali’ for the students will be organised.