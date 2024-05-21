DDMA officials review safety of fast-eroding Varkala Cliff

“In the recent rains, some portions of the pathway collapsed and we have directed Varkala municipal authorities to cordon off these areas by setting up barricades. Warning signs will be put up at vulnerable points. Steps can be taken to protect and conserve the areas with loose soil and a final call will be taken by the collector,” said the official.

The Varkala Tourism Development Association urged the tourism department to ban the entry of vehicles to the cliff. Though municipal authorities have identified an alternative plot of land, owned by the devaswom board, for parking facilities, a decision is yet to be taken.

“The entry of vehicles is placing a lot of pressure on the helipad and the cliff, which is on the verge of collapse. We hope the authorities will take appropriate decisions to protect the geological feature. We have placed a proposal before authorities to protect the cliff. During recent consultations, structural engineers raised the need for carrying out immediate surface-protection work,” said Sanjay Sahadevann, advisor to the Varkala Tourism Development Association.

Papanasam ward councillor Ajayakumar C said temple authorities who own the land identified for parking are yet to give their consent to the municipality. “For the time being it’s okay to park the vehicles on the helipad. A lot of heavy construction has happened on the cliff and this has accelerated its erosion,” he added.