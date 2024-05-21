DDMA officials review safety of fast-eroding Varkala Cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amid growing safety concerns, a team comprising the tahsildar, village officer and other officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently inspected the fast-eroding Varkala Cliff -- a major tourism attraction drawing tourists to the coastal town.
Several holes were detected in the portion of the natural formation near the helipad, triggering widespread panic among local residents and stakeholders operating businesses in the area. The heavy rain that lashed the district over the past three days inflicted heavy damage to the pathway and the cliff.
According to official sources, the district collector, who is chairman of the DDMA, will take a final decision soon.
Following the inspection, the district administration directed the police to ban the entry of four-wheelers to the cliff. The action comes in the wake of reports published in TNIE. “We have directed the police to ban the entry of four wheelers to the cliff when there is an active heavy rain alert,” an official source said. Around five vulnerable points that are on the verge of collapse have been identified on the pathway.
“In the recent rains, some portions of the pathway collapsed and we have directed Varkala municipal authorities to cordon off these areas by setting up barricades. Warning signs will be put up at vulnerable points. Steps can be taken to protect and conserve the areas with loose soil and a final call will be taken by the collector,” said the official.
The Varkala Tourism Development Association urged the tourism department to ban the entry of vehicles to the cliff. Though municipal authorities have identified an alternative plot of land, owned by the devaswom board, for parking facilities, a decision is yet to be taken.
“The entry of vehicles is placing a lot of pressure on the helipad and the cliff, which is on the verge of collapse. We hope the authorities will take appropriate decisions to protect the geological feature. We have placed a proposal before authorities to protect the cliff. During recent consultations, structural engineers raised the need for carrying out immediate surface-protection work,” said Sanjay Sahadevann, advisor to the Varkala Tourism Development Association.
Papanasam ward councillor Ajayakumar C said temple authorities who own the land identified for parking are yet to give their consent to the municipality. “For the time being it’s okay to park the vehicles on the helipad. A lot of heavy construction has happened on the cliff and this has accelerated its erosion,” he added.