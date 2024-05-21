IGNOU courses: Registration begins for July 2024 session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission/re-registration to its academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/online mode for the academic session commencing in July.

The university offers masters degree programmes, bachelors degree programmes, PG diplomas and diplomas, PG certificate and certificate programmes in various subjects. The application for admission/re-registration should be submitted online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in//https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/ by June 30.

IGNOU offers masters and bachelors degree programmes in various subjects including Physics, Chemistry MBA, Rural Development, Computer Applications, Tourism Studies, English, Hindi, Philosophy, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Education, Public Administration, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Adult Education, Extension and Development Studies, Gender and Development Studies, Distance Education, Anthropology, Commerce, Social Work, Dietetics and Food Services Management, Counselling and Family Therapy, Library and Information Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, and Environmental Studies.

Learners who have registered for July 2024 admission through the IGNOU Online Admission System are advised to login with their username and password to verify the status of their application and remove discrepancies (if any) at the earliest to confirm the admission.

For further details, contact IGNOU Regional Centre Campus, Muttathara, Vallakadavu P.O, Thiruvananthapuram-695008. Contact 0471-2344113/9447044132, email: rctrivandrum@ignou.ac.in.