Caution board rises at Varkala cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Varkala Cliff, known for its striking red laterite formations and panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, is facing accelerated erosion due to a combination of erratic weather patterns, heavy rains and unrestricted human activities.
Heavy showers over the past few days in Thiruvananthapuram have caused significant damage to the cliff. Large chunks fell off in many places, posing a threat to visitors and local residents.
The Varkala Cliff was declared a geo-heritage site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014. On an average, around 50,000 foreign tourists visit the destination every year. Yet, sadly, the state government has been indifferent to calls for conserving the fast-eroding cliff.
In a recent inspection, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) identified five major “vulnerable spots” near the helipad at Varkala. Noting the precarious situation, the DDMA, chaired by District Collector Geromic George, has directed the Varkala municipality to put up danger sign boards, and barricade areas prone to erosion.
“We have banned the entry of vehicles and put up warning boards at 40 locations,” says a municipality official. “The cliff is in danger, and anything can happen. We have placed bamboo barricades along the pathway.”
Huge cracks have emerged in the area near the helipad, where the paragliding activities are done. In an order issued on Thursday, Geromic pointed out that the stormwater from the helipad was flowing through the area hosting paragliding activities. This area, he cautioned, could collapse.
The collector has also directed the district geologist and soil protection officer to conduct a study to solve the issue.
Several chasms were detected on the cliff, especially near the helipad, a few weeks ago.
“We filled the fissures and craters using sand. They were quite deep. We have been crying for help to save the cliff for so long. But the authorities ignored our demands and concerns,” says Sanjay Sahadevan, an adviser to Varkala Tourism Development Association.
“We need long-term solutions. We had volunteered to take up a conservation project, but the government denied permission.”
Besides ordering or conducting studies, the authorities have failed to take any effective steps to protect the unique cliff.
The National Centre for Earth Science Studies had launched a study jointly with the National Centre for Coastal Research in 2019. The Rs 1.82-crore study was funded by the Union ministry of earth sciences. Their report proposed interventions worth Rs 140 crore to protect the cliff. No action has been initiated yet.
Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation managing V Ramachandran Potty tells TNIE that the state government has now engaged the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management to study the impact of wastewater generated by resorts and other commercial establishments on the cliff. There are about 200 resorts here.
Despite mounting concerns, the Varkala municipality has not even bothered to take simple measures such as restricting the entry of vehicles to the cliff. “An alternative land for parking was identified, but the authorities don’t seem to care. The movement of vehicles puts a lot of pressure on the cliff,” says Sanjay.