Caution board rises at Varkala cliff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Varkala Cliff, known for its striking red laterite formations and panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, is facing accelerated erosion due to a combination of erratic weather patterns, heavy rains and unrestricted human activities.

Heavy showers over the past few days in Thiruvananthapuram have caused significant damage to the cliff. Large chunks fell off in many places, posing a threat to visitors and local residents.

The Varkala Cliff was declared a geo-heritage site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014. On an average, around 50,000 foreign tourists visit the destination every year. Yet, sadly, the state government has been indifferent to calls for conserving the fast-eroding cliff.

In a recent inspection, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) identified five major “vulnerable spots” near the helipad at Varkala. Noting the precarious situation, the DDMA, chaired by District Collector Geromic George, has directed the Varkala municipality to put up danger sign boards, and barricade areas prone to erosion.

“We have banned the entry of vehicles and put up warning boards at 40 locations,” says a municipality official. “The cliff is in danger, and anything can happen. We have placed bamboo barricades along the pathway.”