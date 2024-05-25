Refreshing cocktails to spice up your evenings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mixology involves a lot of experimentation, and efforts to understand the customer’s palate, and what will go down well and what may not. As one tries to imagine what infusions will work, many exotic and unusual ingredients will come to foray.

Another thing to be factored in is the season and what cocktails would go down well in each. I have put together some exotic cocktails that may become your favourites this season. So, let your taste buds embark on a captivating journey and refresh your evenings with these exotic creations.

Sesame Elixir

Prepare to be enchanted by the Sesame Elixir, a drink that will take your senses on a journey. Black sesame-infused brandy takes centre stage, bringing a unique nutty flavour to this libation. The sweetness of amaretto syrup harmonises with the tropical essence of pineapple juice, while passion fruit syrup adds a hint of exotic allure. A splash of lime juice and simple syrup balances the flavours, creating a truly elixir-like experience.