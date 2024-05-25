Refreshing cocktails to spice up your evenings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mixology involves a lot of experimentation, and efforts to understand the customer’s palate, and what will go down well and what may not. As one tries to imagine what infusions will work, many exotic and unusual ingredients will come to foray.
Another thing to be factored in is the season and what cocktails would go down well in each. I have put together some exotic cocktails that may become your favourites this season. So, let your taste buds embark on a captivating journey and refresh your evenings with these exotic creations.
Sesame Elixir
Prepare to be enchanted by the Sesame Elixir, a drink that will take your senses on a journey. Black sesame-infused brandy takes centre stage, bringing a unique nutty flavour to this libation. The sweetness of amaretto syrup harmonises with the tropical essence of pineapple juice, while passion fruit syrup adds a hint of exotic allure. A splash of lime juice and simple syrup balances the flavours, creating a truly elixir-like experience.
The Beetnik
Embrace the vibrant and earthy tones of The Beetnik, a cocktail that celebrates the natural beauty of ingredients. Starting with a base of vodka and orange liqueur, this drink gains its distinct character from homemade beetroot cordial, infusing it with a captivating hue and earthy undertones. The addition of pineapple juice brings a tropical twist, while lime juice and simple syrup balance the flavours perfectly, resulting in a concoction, which is both sophisticated and refreshing.
Saffron Serenade
Indulge in a symphony of flavours with the exquisite Saffron Serenade. This tantalising concoction combines the elegance of gin and tequila, infused with the alluring essence of saffron syrup. The harmony continues with the delicate notes of rue berry cherry blossom and the refreshing touch of grapefruit syrup. Finally, a splash of orange juice adds a citrusy twist, resulting in a drink that will serenade your taste buds.