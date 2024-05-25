Thiruvananthapuram film society hails Greek cinema icon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A cinematic extravaganza it promises to be for the film enthusiasts in the city as Filca Film Society embarks to host the Theo Angelopoulos Film Festival, in tribute to the legendary Greek filmmaker, on Sunday.

Organised at the Joint Council Hall near the Press Club, the festival will showcase three timeless masterpieces by Theo Angelopoulos — The Traveling Players, The Weeping Me Do, and Eternity and a Day.

These free screenings offer a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in the late director’s widely-praised visionary storytelling.

The festival’s inauguration will be graced by esteemed personalities including Pannyan Ravindran, Sabu Shankar, Jayachandran Kallingal, A Meera Sahib, Dr B Radhakrishnan, MC Gam Gadharan, Arpana, among others.

The event will be conducted with the collaboration of prominent film organisations such as KSA FDC, Film Academy, Joint Council, Namna Cultural Forum, B S S, Film Circle, and Beam Film Society.