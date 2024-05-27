Centre approves Rs 200-cr plan for flood relief in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is set to receive assistance of Rs 200 crore from the Union government as part of a project to find a permanent solution to the recurring water-logging and flooding in the capital city.

The project aims to enhance the city’s capacity to deal with rain and flood-related disasters. Thiruvananthapuram is among nine cities in the country that will receive the Centre’s assistance.

The guidelines to utilise the amount, allocated under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), was issued on February 28, 2022 on the basis of the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Initially, a total of Rs 2,500 crore was earmarked for disaster relief operations across seven cities during the 2021-2026 period. Based on this model, another 1,800 crore has been allocated for flood relief projects in nine cities, including Thiruvananthapuram.

Each city should plan and implement Rs 200 crore flood relief project, with the central government providing Rs 150 crore (75%) of the funding.

“The state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to take necessary actions realising the hardships faced by Thiruvananthapuram residents due to heavy rains and floods and submit the related proposals to the centre by the end of May 2024,” noted Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X. He also urged the state to utilise the benefits of the central government’s initiative to alleviate rain-related disasters.