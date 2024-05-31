Sasthra Vedhi calls for holistic reforms in school education

KOCHI: Even as it supports the ongoing reforms in the school education sector, Sasthra Vedhi, Kerala, warns the state against limiting reforms to mere assessment, evaluation, and minimum marks. Such an approach, it says, is unscientific.

In a recent statement, Sasthra Vedhi emphasised the need for a holistic review of the curriculum. If necessary, the curriculum should be philosophically re-oriented to better reflect the attainment of skills and knowledge.

They argue that the current examination results fail to accurately indicate students’ competencies.

To address this gap, Sasthra Vedhi proposes the implementation of an anonymous annual exam, where the teachers and relevant stakeholders can evaluate the actual proficiency of studets in each subject. This exam, conducted for all students, would provide valuable data on student proficiency.

“The information about how many students classwise, districtwise, genderwise, social-categorywise, and mediumwise can answer the questions asked should should be made available to all stakeholders,” the statement read.

Such data would facilitate informed discussions and research on educational outcomes.

The organisation also raised concerns about the consequences of student detention. They argue that detention could lead to increased dropout rates. Sasthra Vedhi also highlights that detention could disproportionately impact socially disadvantaged groups.

Despite government claims of excellent physical infrastructure in public schools and the regular training of quality teachers, Sasthra Vedhi points out a glaring contradiction: overall academic results are nearing 100%, yet the discussion around detention persists.

“We must treat the disease, not the symptoms,” it says, calling for a critical review of the theoretical framework of primary school curriculum.