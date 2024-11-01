Delays plague redevelopment of Palayam Connemara market in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending redevelopment project to give a make over to the century-old Palayam Connemara Market is yet to take off owing to the inordinate delay in the rehabilitation of traders.

It has been two months since Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) completed the construction of the temporary rehabilitation blocks to shift around 389 traders from the market. However, the City Corporation and the Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA) are yet to allot the shops to the traders because of their objection.

It is learned that the traders are unhappy with the allotted space at the new rehabilitation blocks, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore by the SCTL. The fish and vegetable vendors are demanding an open space if they are to shift their business. According to officials of the SCTL, the Smart City Mission will be wound up in another five months.

“We have to launch the work before that and the rehabilitation procedures are going on at a snail’s pace. If we fail to launch the project, the fund will lapse and the project will face more delays,” said an official source.

According to TRIDA chairman K C Vikraman, the rehabilitation of traders is nearing completion. “We have around 48 traders in the TRIDA-owned space and though they were not happy they agreed to shift to the temporary blocks. It is only for a few months and they will be moved back to the redeveloped market once the project is completed,” said Vikraman. He added that the fish and vegetable traders were not ready to move to the new block.