Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan releases book on P S Sreedharan Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has a unique skill of building bridges and winning people’s hearts, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

He was speaking after releasing a book ‘Savyasachiaya Karmayogi’, a compilation of articles and personal notes written by various individuals about Sreedharan Pillai, at Mascot Hotel. The book was released by the Governor and received by poet V Madhusudhanan Nair. Arif Khan also said that Sreedharan Pillai, through his work, has demonstrated extraordinary skills.

“I have been told that some of his clients were his political opponents. He could walk the tight rope very masterfully. Sreedharan Pillai keeps politics away from personal things. He was also unique as a writer”, the Governor said. Speaking on the occasion, Sreedharan Pillai said Arif Mohammed Khan was a person who fought for justice without considering the aftereffects. When the Supreme Court judgment on Shah Bano case was out and the then government decided to introduce a bill against the essence of the verdict, 34-year-old Arif chose to resign.

At the reception given to him in Kozhikode leaders like EMS Namboothiripad and M P Veerendra Kumara were present. “The country today needs us to move forward by becoming a model for mankind. If a section of people stay away from this or a section lives in fear we do not achieve Bharatheeyatvam,” he said.

Veteran politician O Rajagopal, Goerge Onakoor, P K Rajasekharan, editors of the book Attakoya Pallikandi, M V Kunjhamu were also present. A documentary on Sreedharan Pillai was also screened on the occasion.