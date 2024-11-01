Snips of a bygone era at ‘Sukumar Saloon’ in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a purely masculine preserve, with an atmosphere that reflected the camaraderie men famously flaunt. Discussions ranged from roadside gossip to political upheavals, literature, global economics, politics, sports, and films.
All this unfolded to the background hum of a large radio playing the latest Malayalam tunes of the times. The songs were enjoyed as much as the conversations, as patrons patiently waited for their turn to get the crew cut, summer cut, or whatever style the deft hands of the hairdresser deemed fit.
Madhu Madhavan Nair, who now runs ‘Sukumar Saloon’ in Sasthamangalam, fondly recalls those days from 50 years ago when he accompanied his uncle, A Sukumaran Nair, to the shop.
“Those days, everything was laid back. People had ample time, and we also had the luxury to decide what would suit our customers. It was a different era altogether,” he says. The salon, one of the oldest in Thiruvananthapuram, was established 86 years ago by Sukumaran.
“I am now 60 plus, and have vague memories of the facility up and running at full strength in my childhood,” says Madhu.
“I still remember my daily jaunts with my uncle to the shop and the way he used his scissors and blade to transform haggard looks into stylish, well-groomed ones. After his death in 2002, I have been running the show.”
Much has changed over the years, including the size and look of the shop, says Madhu. “There were many such salons that were hubs of activity and places for men to converge and share camaraderie,” he recalls.
“My salon may be the oldest in the city limits, though there may be older ones on the outskirts. This shop, like many others in the area, has reduced in size, with the front part being taken over for road widening.”
The changes haven’t been merely physical, but also cultural, Madhu adds. “Earlier, we would charge only 25 paise for a haircut and shave. We could choose the style for customers, and they would trust us. Now, a haircut is `120, and a shave `80. Customers come with styles downloaded from the internet,” he smiles.
“We have to cater to their requests; otherwise, we wouldn’t survive. There are trendy hairdressers nearby where a haircut costs hundreds more, and the staff are formally trained. We still have our loyal clientele, and we try to keep them happy by adapting with the times.”
Madhu hopes nephews, who may take over the salon later, might modernise. “They are being trained now,” he says.
Today, the interior of Sukumar Saloon no longer reflects the leisurely warmth of friendship. It has a more professional look, with a television playing the latest films as customers get their haircuts. The music is upbeat, although occasionally, old numbers still play.
The salon stands as a relic of suspended antiquity, not entirely fitting in amidst the modern buildings at the junction but conspicuous because of it.
Perhaps this is why a recent social media reel, featuring a scene from a popular Malayalam film of the 1980s, showed a relaxed, sparse Sasthamangalam Junction with the salon in the backdrop.
There & then
Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com