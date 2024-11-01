Snips of a bygone era at ‘Sukumar Saloon’ in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a purely masculine preserve, with an atmosphere that reflected the camaraderie men famously flaunt. Discussions ranged from roadside gossip to political upheavals, literature, global economics, politics, sports, and films.

All this unfolded to the background hum of a large radio playing the latest Malayalam tunes of the times. The songs were enjoyed as much as the conversations, as patrons patiently waited for their turn to get the crew cut, summer cut, or whatever style the deft hands of the hairdresser deemed fit.

Madhu Madhavan Nair, who now runs ‘Sukumar Saloon’ in Sasthamangalam, fondly recalls those days from 50 years ago when he accompanied his uncle, A Sukumaran Nair, to the shop.

“Those days, everything was laid back. People had ample time, and we also had the luxury to decide what would suit our customers. It was a different era altogether,” he says. The salon, one of the oldest in Thiruvananthapuram, was established 86 years ago by Sukumaran.

“I am now 60 plus, and have vague memories of the facility up and running at full strength in my childhood,” says Madhu.

“I still remember my daily jaunts with my uncle to the shop and the way he used his scissors and blade to transform haggard looks into stylish, well-groomed ones. After his death in 2002, I have been running the show.”