Crackers frighten pets, ‘lost dogs’ reports shoot up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Diwali dhamaka is taking its toll on pets. A day after the festivities, the capital city has witnessed a surge in reports of lost dogs. Many pets are believed to have fled in fear, as a result of the loud noise of firecrackers.
Animal welfare groups and shelters have been receiving many calls since Wednesday about dogs found wandering in panic across neighbourhoods. Concerned parents are turning to social media to share photos and descriptions in the hope of reuniting with their lost pets.
The People for Animals (PFA) helpline received seven calls on Friday alone regarding runaway dogs. These include three Labradors lost from Cherumathura, Vattavila and Karamana.
Two collared, native Indie-breed dogs were reported missing from Marappalam and Pongumoodu, besides a spitz cross from Balaramapuram and a shih tzu in Kalady. The shih tzu later died in an accident. Many cats were also reported missing.
“It’s incredibly challenging to locate or rescue runaway pets. In fear, they tend to run farther than usual, avoiding familiar places if crackers continue to go off. Depending on breed, dogs can hear frequencies between 80-180Hz. Cats have even more sensitive hearing. Even the tremors preceding the blast of firecrackers can cause them distress,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, a trustee with PFA.
With the post-Diwali increase in lost-pet cases, PFA expects the numbers to rise in the coming days. “People are aware of the issue and some opt for quieter, eco-friendly crackers to minimise impact. But traditional firecrackers still cause distress beyond comprehension,” said Sreedevi. The issue extends beyond urban pets.
Animals in ecologically sensitive forest areas also suffer from the impact of firecrackers. According to Sreedevi, sodium residues from fireworks linger in the atmosphere and affect animals.
“Within a week of celebrations, we start seeing symptoms of sodium poisoning in animals, including paralysis and vomiting. In forested areas, the loud noise from crackers can even be fatal for small birds and can drive wildlife into residential zones,” she added.
A retriever cross named Toby, who ran away from Thozhuvancode during last year’s Diwali, was reunited with his owner just two months back. The dog was spotted in Sasthamangalam and rescued. The PFA had taken him in and was considering adoption when its owner managed to trace him.
Sumitha Susheelan of Street Dog Watch, another animal-welfare organisation, stressed that the prolonged nature of Diwali celebrations adds to the issue. “Our organisations don’t oppose cultural events like some people put it. Firecrackers aren’t a cultural necessity here. Lighting diyas is part of our tradition, but it’s firecrackers that cause harm,” she said.
Police sources said no complaints of missing dogs have been registered as of Friday.