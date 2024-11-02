Crackers frighten pets, ‘lost dogs’ reports shoot up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Diwali dhamaka is taking its toll on pets. A day after the festivities, the capital city has witnessed a surge in reports of lost dogs. Many pets are believed to have fled in fear, as a result of the loud noise of firecrackers.

Animal welfare groups and shelters have been receiving many calls since Wednesday about dogs found wandering in panic across neighbourhoods. Concerned parents are turning to social media to share photos and descriptions in the hope of reuniting with their lost pets.

The People for Animals (PFA) helpline received seven calls on Friday alone regarding runaway dogs. These include three Labradors lost from Cherumathura, Vattavila and Karamana.

Two collared, native Indie-breed dogs were reported missing from Marappalam and Pongumoodu, besides a spitz cross from Balaramapuram and a shih tzu in Kalady. The shih tzu later died in an accident. Many cats were also reported missing.

“It’s incredibly challenging to locate or rescue runaway pets. In fear, they tend to run farther than usual, avoiding familiar places if crackers continue to go off. Depending on breed, dogs can hear frequencies between 80-180Hz. Cats have even more sensitive hearing. Even the tremors preceding the blast of firecrackers can cause them distress,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, a trustee with PFA.