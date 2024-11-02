Vehicles parked near a house set on fire at Kovalam

Thiruvananthapuram: Vehicles parked in front of two houses at Ambedkar gramam in Panangode, Kovalam were set ablaze by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Saturday. Three motorcycles and a car were completely destroyed in the fire. The Kovalam police registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

Of the four vehicles damaged, two bikes and the car belong to Sivasankaran Nair, a retired officer from the Animal Welfare Department. He and his family came to know about the fire when they saw flames and rushed outside. The fire initially engulfed the two bikes in front of their house and later got spread to the car. Another bike parked at the house of Sivasankaran's brother in law have also been set on fire.

As the fire spread, Sivasankaran and his family alerted neighbours, fire force and police.

"Upon information, the fire and rescue personnels put out the fire after thirty minutes of struggle," said a fire force official.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the incident may be related to a previous dispute. Sivasankaran stated that the family suspects an individual who had caused problems in the past. They have filed two prior complaints against this person for trespassing and causing disturbances, and he is currently at large.

Sivasankaran, wife Sreeja and her mother Sumathi were at home during the incident. No casualties were reported.