Capital city wins Shanghai Award for sustainable development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has won the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award). Mayor Arya Rajendran and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) CEO Rahul Sharma received the award at a ceremony held in Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday to mark World Cities Day.

The award highlights remarkable processes in delivering quality housing, empowering youth, promoting innovative development and fostering climate resilience and achievements of cities globally in implementing the SDCs.

The SCTL, on behalf of the capital city, had sent submissions for the awards in July with details of various prestigious Smart City projects in the city, including Manaveeyam Veedhi cultural street, electric buses, and IT and e-governance excellence projects such as Integrated Command & Control Center, smart roads, solar roof top projects and others.