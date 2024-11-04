Two-day India Fisherwomen Assembly from tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will host the India Fisherwomen Assembly (IFA) 2024, on November 5 and 6 in which over 300 women delegates are expected to participate and discuss topics such as impact of the blue economy, devastation due to climate crisis and disasters and food sovereignty.

IFA is being held in the run up to the 8th General Assembly of the World Forum of Fisher Peoples (WFFP), to be held in Brazil from November 14 to 21. The national assembly will have a political convention, thematic sessions, art and cultural programmes and a rally demanding the protection of rights of fishers.

Besides fisherwomen, women leaders from the social sector, academicians, artists, and political leaders from different parts of India will participate. The conference is being organised by the Theeradesha Mahila Vedi and the Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation (KSMTF). The venue will be Fr Thomas Kochery Centre at Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram.

The venue has been named after Fr Kochery taking into account the direction and inspiration he has given for the setting up of organisations like the World Forum of Fisher Peoples (WFFP), National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) and KSMTF.Four fish-worker women from India will participate in the 8th General Assembly of WFFP.

The outcome of the deliberations at IFA will be presented at the international forum, the organisers said. According to them, women fish-workers are facing a lot of social, cultural and political discrimination and atrocities in connection with their vocation and organisational activities.