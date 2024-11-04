Water supply disruption leaves residents in lurch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A drinking water supply disruption initially announced for limited hours on Sunday was extended into the night, leaving residents in several areas of the corporation caught off-guard.

Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had previously informed the public that supply would be restored by 3pm on Sunday, but the issue persisted past 8pm.

The disruption originated from technical issues that occurred during a branch line work for the ongoing Smart City project on the Aalthara-Vazhuthacaud-All India Radio stretch.

This led the KWA to temporarily turn off the valve of the 72 MLD water purifying station at Aruvikkara reservoir.

Those areas that were announced to be affected were Pettah, Palkulangara, Kadakampally, Vanchiyoor, Kunnukuzhy, Chackai, Shanghumugham, Vettucaud, Karikkakom, Poundkadavu and Anamukham wards under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

However in an unanticipated situation, officials expanded the list of affected areas on Sunday.

The additional regions hit by the water shortage were Poojappura, Karamana, Arannoor, Mudavanmugal, Nedumangad, Kalady, Thrikkannapuram, Punnakkamugal, Thirumala, Valiyavila, PTP Nagar, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vazhotukonam, Vattiyurkavu, Oolampara, Jawahar Nagar, Peypinnmoodu, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, and Nanthencode. Residents did not have the chance to store water and ended up in trouble as water supply was disrupted even at night.

By Sunday night, KWA authorities assured that pumping operations would resume.

Water supply was restored at 10.20 pm on Sunday after completing the interconnection work at Smart City, Vazhuthacaud. Instructions were given to begin pumping from Aruvikkara. Low-lying areas will receive water, while high-altitude areas may take longer to receive it, expected by 10 am on Monday.