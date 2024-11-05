A royal title and some banana talk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A place steeped in history and resonating with a royal aura, Kulasekharam lies at the edge of Thiruvananthapuram, bridging the bustling city with its relatively calm outskirts.

As Thiruvananthapuram expands and urbanises, Kulasekharam is slowly transforming into a residential area and a connecting point between the city and its suburbs.

Once a haven of serenity, Kulasekharam was known for its lush landscapes, the meandering Karamana river, the ancient Sankaranarayana Temple, and the Western Ghats silhouetted in the distance. The area’s placid beauty seemed to beckon history itself to pause, embedding Kulasekharam into the region’s historical records.

Historian Vellanad Ramachandran notes the place was once called ‘Kulasekharamangalam’. “Evidence of this is found in a detailed military survey from 1816 to 1820 of the Cochin and Travancore regions conducted by British officers Lieutenant B S Ward and his assistant P S Corner. Their 1817 record of the place refers to it as ‘Kulasekharamangalam’,” he says.

The name itself has multiple origins in local lore. One story suggests it derives from an old plantain farm, vast and plentiful, with ‘kula’ coming from ‘vazhakkula’ (bunch of bananas).

However, history points to a different origin, tracing it back to the reign of Travancore’s ruler Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, who held the title ‘Kulasekhara’.

Under his rule, significant renovations were carried out at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, with stones for the work sourced from this region. The area was thus honoured with the name ‘Kulasekharamangalam’ by royal decree.