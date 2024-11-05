A royal title and some banana talk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A place steeped in history and resonating with a royal aura, Kulasekharam lies at the edge of Thiruvananthapuram, bridging the bustling city with its relatively calm outskirts.
As Thiruvananthapuram expands and urbanises, Kulasekharam is slowly transforming into a residential area and a connecting point between the city and its suburbs.
Once a haven of serenity, Kulasekharam was known for its lush landscapes, the meandering Karamana river, the ancient Sankaranarayana Temple, and the Western Ghats silhouetted in the distance. The area’s placid beauty seemed to beckon history itself to pause, embedding Kulasekharam into the region’s historical records.
Historian Vellanad Ramachandran notes the place was once called ‘Kulasekharamangalam’. “Evidence of this is found in a detailed military survey from 1816 to 1820 of the Cochin and Travancore regions conducted by British officers Lieutenant B S Ward and his assistant P S Corner. Their 1817 record of the place refers to it as ‘Kulasekharamangalam’,” he says.
The name itself has multiple origins in local lore. One story suggests it derives from an old plantain farm, vast and plentiful, with ‘kula’ coming from ‘vazhakkula’ (bunch of bananas).
However, history points to a different origin, tracing it back to the reign of Travancore’s ruler Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, who held the title ‘Kulasekhara’.
Under his rule, significant renovations were carried out at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, with stones for the work sourced from this region. The area was thus honoured with the name ‘Kulasekharamangalam’ by royal decree.
Another account proposes that the king held private land here, and the area became known after his title. Historian M G Sashibhooshan suggests that Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma may have either resided here or planned to, which could explain the adoption of the name ‘Kulasekharamangalam’.
“Interestingly, there are many places named ‘Kulasekharam’, including one near Arumanai in Tamil Nadu and another at Karunagapally in Kerala. This indicates the historical and cultural influence of the ‘Kulasekhara’ title and its regional impact,” adds Sashibhooshan.
Kulasekharam is also home to the 15th-century Shankara Narayana Temple, where both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped. “To reconcile the differences between Vaishnavites, who worshipped Narayana, and Shaivites, who worshipped Shiva, a mediator proposed a temple where both deities could be enshrined,” explains Ramachandran.
Over time, the name ‘Kulasekharamangalam’ shortened to Kulasekharam. Historians believe this change may have been initiated either by the king’s diwan or the local community.
About 15 years ago, Kulasekharam came under the corporation zone. Today, the area includes a government school, a primary health centre, and the new Kulasekharam Bridge. However, Kulasekharam retains its rustic charm and tranquil atmosphere.