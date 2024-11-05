Heavy rain lashes capital, lightning claims one life

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused significant damage in the state capital on Monday, claiming the life of a 16-year-old boy. The downpour, which struck Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon, brought the city to a standstill for several hours, with the Thampanoor area—known for waterlogging—experiencing severe inundation that caused widespread inconvenience.

In a tragic incident, Mithun, a 16-year-old boy from Kilimanoor, Attingal, was struck by lightning at Thrichittoor Rock in Nedumangad. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm while he was with two friends. According to a Fire and Rescue Services official, the teens were unable to call for help immediately due to network issues, and the remote location made it difficult for vehicles to access.

The group had to walk down to notify a local resident, who then contacted the police after 2 pm. Emergency responders received the call around 3 pm.

“There is a Hanuman temple on top of the rock, which is also a tourist spot. We had to walk nearly a kilometre to reach the site,” the official said. Fortunately, Mithun’s friends were unharmed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, cleanup efforts are ongoing for the controversial tunnel beneath the railway lines.

“We plan to complete the canal cleaning within three months and have instructed the contractor to expedite the work. Heavy rains have posed challenges, as cleaning activities are suspended during downpours,” the official added.