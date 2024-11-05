Railways face criticism for scaling down Thiruvananthapuram station redevelopment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways’ decision to downscale the master plan for Thiruvananthapuram Central station, initially envisioned as a top-tier redevelopment with “airport-like” amenities, has sparked widespread criticism. Shashi Tharoor, MP, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the decision, highlighting the key aspects that were omitted in the revised plan.

Key changes include the reduction of the area for the railway terminal facility, a space for passengers to rest before boarding, and the exclusion of a multilevel car parking structure. The initial plan, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a foundation stone-laying ceremony on April 25, 2023, for the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala Sivagiri, and Kozhikode stations, was intended to meet passenger needs for the next 40 years.

However, the Railways cut down the width of the passenger rest rooms to be built atop the platform from 72 m to 36 m as per the revised design. The car parking facility accommodating 650 cars was excluded when hundreds of passengers struggle to park their vehicles in the existing space. It was found that the space offered by the Railways, KSRTC and the Corporation was not inadequate. The number of pitlines also has been reduced from five to three, reducing the capacity to handle the number of trains, as per the revised plan.

Pointing out the neglect, Tharoor said it was the responsibility of the Railways to ensure the development of such a revenue-generating station. Thiruvananthapuram Central station generated revenue of `281 crore last year and was used by 1.31 crore passengers.

The Southern Railway Zone is overseeing the project. The officials of Thiruvananthapuram Rail Division said that the divisional office is yet to get an update of the revised DPR.