Registration open for AI Samasya hackathon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AI Samasya, a 24-hour hackathon dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in education, has opened for registration. As part of the upcoming International Conference on Generative AI and the Future of Education, to be held between December 8 and 10, AI Samasya is organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education.

The AI Samasya hackathon, organised exclusively for college students, will be held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakunnu Palace, from December 9 to 10.

This hackathon aims to challenge educators, developers, and innovators to reimagine learning through AI. Teams of two to four members are invited to showcase their expertise and creativity, competing for a total prize pool of Rs 1 lakh, with the first prize set at Rs 50,000, the second prize Rs 30,000, and the third prize Rs 20,000.

The last date to registre is November 12. Shortlisted teams will be notified by November 20, with a participation fee of Rs 500 to be paid by November 26. Interested can register via: aisamasya@mec.ac.in, 94461 32764, 9895999790, or 9895421367.