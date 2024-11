Thiruvananthapuram: A scooter rider lost his life after being hit by a KSRTC bus in Sreekaryam here on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Zachariah (68), a resident of Venchavode, Sreekaryam. The accident occurred around 5.30 am while Zachariah, a milk vendor, was attempting to cross the road. The KSRTC Swift bus involved in the accident was on its way from Thampanoor to Kozhikode. Sreekaryam police have registered a case.