Tumour-affected Red Sand Boa on road to full recovery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in Kerala, a snake was treated for mast cell tumour.

The Red Sand Boa, a non-venomous snake brought by the forest department from Pacha in Palode region to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, had a tumour in its mouth. It was treated by Dr K R Nikesh Kiran, the zoo veterinarian, and a team from Kudappanakunnu Multi-specialty Veterinary Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Its condition is improving, a remarkable development considering the fact that in the previous three incidents reported globally, snakes affected by mast cell tumour did not survive.

Besides being given cyclophosphamide chemotherapy as injection, the snake is being fed liquid food and receiving infrared light treatment.

Forest officials realised that the snake was suffering from a health issue after it did not consume food and its health deteriorated. They brought the reptile to the zoo on October 10.

Dr Nikesh and the multi-specialty hospital team comprising Dr C Harish, Dr V G Ashwathi, Dr R Anoop and Dr Lakshmi initiated fine-needle aspiration cytology, a diagnostic procedure used to investigate lumps or masses under the skin.

Nikesh said within three weeks of the chemotherapy, the condition of the male Red Sand Boa, believed to be around four-years-old, improved.