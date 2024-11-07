Dramatic scene unfolds at Thiruvananthapuram corporation office as sanitation workers protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tense situation erupted in front of the city corporation office on Wednesday when a section of sanitation workers belonging to two unions gathered in protest raising a slew of issues.

Two workers belonging to the District Sanitation Workers Union (CITU) climbed a tree in the corporation office premises threatening to jump and they blocked the way to the entrance with bins filled with garbage disrupting the movements other vehicles, citizens and employees. Everybody who arrived at the corporation office had to use the back gate till the afternoon.

The agitators, who started the protest at 5.30 am, remained on top of the tree until afternoon and later they wound up the protest following police intervention.

“We have been part of the household waste management for decades and after the deployment of Haritha Karma Sena we were removed from the job. Our vehicles have been confiscated by the corporation officials,” said Benoy Vithura, one of the protesters who climbed the tree. The former sanitation workers have been protesting for the past 34 days demanding their incorporation in the sanitation squad.

According to officials, the vehicles were seized because they were caught dumping waste in water bodies. “The vehicles were caught dumping waste in the water bodies and they should approach the court to get them back,” said an official of the civic body.