India Fisherwomen Assembly calls for concerted action against exploitation of natural resources

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling for unity and action against the exploitation of natural resources, the India Fisherwomen Assembly, a two-day conference conducted for the first time in the country to address the issues of the fisherwomen all over the nation, concluded on Wednesday at Thomas Kocherry Centre, Valiyathura.

Drawing a parallel between farmers’ struggles and the threats faced by coastal communities, chief guest of the valedictory function, wrestler and newly elected MLA from Haryana Vinesh Phogat spoke about the struggles faced by women as they pursue dignity, recognition and dreams.

“These authoritarian governments are unable to grasp the strength of this mighty ocean. Like the farmers’ movement, this fight you are putting up is not just for yourselves but for protecting the ocean. You will face many attacks and challenges, but you have to remain in the struggle and be patient. Only that will ensure the success of your efforts,” said Vinesh Phogat.

Fisherwomen from 11 states deliberated on the issues impacting their livelihoods and communities in the conference. Displacement and loss of livelihood due to tourism and development projects were the major concerns raised by most of the women representatives of their respective states. Lack of infrastructure and social welfare needed for safe and dignified working conditions in both coastal and inland fishing sectors, environmental degradation due to pollution from industrial discharge and unregulated aquaculture, which threaten both local ecosystems and traditional fishing practices and risks associated with deep-water fishing and crossing maritime boundaries were discussed.

The concerns were documented and resolutions of the conference were made into a report to be presented to the government as it concluded. The fisherwomen also decided to organise regional meetings to strengthen the initiatives launched during the two-day assembly.

General Secretary of All India Union of Forest Working People (AIUFWP) Roma, spoke about the need to collectively work towards Natural Resource-Based Alliances among people and movements.