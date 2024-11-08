Appointment of Hema Committee historic event in Mollywood: Actor Sheela

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Sheela on Friday said that the appointment of the Justice Hema Committee is a historical event in Malayalam Cinema. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of the Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop India 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram, she appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for talking the bold decision to appoint a committee to study the problems faced by women in Mollywood. Speaking on the occasion she also highlighted the need to honour living legends in cinema while they are still alive.

She expressed hope that if old films are restored to good quality, they would have the opportunity to reach a wider audience through OTT platforms.

During the event, the lifetime achievement award instituted by the Film Heritage Foundation was presented to S Theodore Baskaran.

The opening ceremony of the week-long event organised by the Film Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), held at Trivandrum Golf Club was attended by filmmaker Saeed Mizra, chief secretary Saradha Muraleedharan and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman Shaji N Karun.

The workshop, which kicked off on Friday at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, will conclude on November 14.