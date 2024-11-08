DUK develops mine-detection technology

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of researchers from the Digital University Kerala (DUK) have come up with a technology to detect buried explosives with minimum human involvement. The technology can be put to use even in the most rugged and forested areas, thereby, reducing risk for people involved in de-mining and also clearing large areas in the shortest time.

Leveraging the latest advancements in machine learning, radar, and drone technologies, the advanced mine-detection solution was devised at the School of Electronic Systems and Automation by a team led by Prof Alex James, Dean of External Linkages at DUK. The patented technology has been handed over to the Army for further tests and validation.

According to Prof Alex, the project has already gone through multiple revisions to refine its functionalities, with the team actively exploring practical applications in collaboration with military experts. The technology assumes significance in the wake of recurring reports of military and paramilitary personnel, and also civilians in conflict zones being seriously injured or killed in mine blasts.

The researchers primarily worked on Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology for mine detection. “Think of it like an underground scanner that sends radio waves into the earth. When these waves hit something solid, like a land mine, they bounce back to the device. By analysing these reflected signals, GPR can detect unusual objects buried underground without digging,” Prof Alex told TNIE.

“In simple terms, GPR works like an echo system. The technology is very useful for clearing land mines, especially in areas where it is risky to rely on eyesight alone,” said Alex.

Moreover, by combining unique machine learning algorithms developed by the DUK researchers, the reflected signals are thoroughly analysed to ensure precision to avoid false detection. Besides, the reach and flexibility of drone-based applications is another added advantage, said the researcher.

The technology could reduce the reliance on manual de-mining that is still widely employed and exposes personnel to substantial risk. It also holds the potential to expedite clearance efforts significantly and help reclaim substantial areas of previously inaccessible land.