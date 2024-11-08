From survival to advocacy: Maldivian disability activist Mohamed Raishan Ahmed defies odds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Mohamed Raishan Ahmed, a Maldivian disability activist, every visit to Thiruvananthapuram since he was six-months-old has been filled with uncertainty about his health. Like many others from the Maldives, Raishan’s parents have long chosen Kerala’s healthcare facilities for his treatment.

Born with the rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 2, he was not expected to survive past infancy. Yet, defying all odds, Raishan is now 23 and a leading advocate for the rights of people with disabilities in the Maldives.

As a teenager, he founded the Maldives Association of Persons with Disabilities (MAPD) to promote inclusion in education and employment. “Growing up, I benefited from studying in regular schools and colleges. My organisation helps disabled children learn and earn,” Raishan said, highlighting his mission to fight stigma and improve opportunities for children with disabilities.Raishan’s work has earned him global recognition, including a nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize. In a nation of over 500,000 people, there are around 14,000 individuals living with disabilities, including four with SMA.

Risky surgery

This year, Raishan’s trip to Kerala was a matter of life and death as he underwent a complex surgery to straighten his spine. Diagnosed with scoliosis, his condition worsened over the years, leading to severe spinal deformity when he was eight. A surgery to stabilise the spine using bolts and rods was the only option for him though it was considered risky and the doctor who treated him warned that he may die in the process. But Raishan’s resolve gave strength to the doctors.

“It is the first time that surgery is done to this extent. Raishan was living his life normally with all disabilities. All he wanted was to sit straight. We went ahead with the surgery as the patient was willing,” said Dr Ranjith Unnikrishnan, Consultant Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at KIMHEALTH. “The best approach is to treat such conditions early. Surgery had to be done earlier when the patient is fit for it,” he added.

Raishan is now recovering and is set to return to the Maldives shortly.