Nursery shut in the middle of academic year, students left in lurch in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 students of Beemapally Nursery School have been denied their right to education for nearly one month leaving the parents and children in deep trouble.

Shutting down of the school in the middle of the academic year has landed the children and parents in a lurch with the city corporation failing to relocate the school to another building. This is happening in a state like Kerala which boasts off 100 per cent literacy and advanced education infrastructure.

“I am unable to send my four-year-old daughter to the nursery for nearly one month now. She was learning a lot every day going to school regularly. Staying at home for so long is affecting her as she is not able to meet her friends or learn anything.

The academic session has already restarted and we are unable to admit my child to another school. These children are at home and are bored. They are asking us when the school would reopen,” said 26-year-old mother, who is one among the many parents facing the same plight.

Though there is another school, Beemapally UPS, in the locality, the parents are unable to admit their children there in the middle of the academic year. “We can admit the children there only from next academic year. The corporation authorities promised to reopen the nursery school within 10 days after renovation but the work is not progressing,” said the mother.