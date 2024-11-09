Nursery shut in the middle of academic year, students left in lurch in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25 students of Beemapally Nursery School have been denied their right to education for nearly one month leaving the parents and children in deep trouble.
Shutting down of the school in the middle of the academic year has landed the children and parents in a lurch with the city corporation failing to relocate the school to another building. This is happening in a state like Kerala which boasts off 100 per cent literacy and advanced education infrastructure.
“I am unable to send my four-year-old daughter to the nursery for nearly one month now. She was learning a lot every day going to school regularly. Staying at home for so long is affecting her as she is not able to meet her friends or learn anything.
The academic session has already restarted and we are unable to admit my child to another school. These children are at home and are bored. They are asking us when the school would reopen,” said 26-year-old mother, who is one among the many parents facing the same plight.
Though there is another school, Beemapally UPS, in the locality, the parents are unable to admit their children there in the middle of the academic year. “We can admit the children there only from next academic year. The corporation authorities promised to reopen the nursery school within 10 days after renovation but the work is not progressing,” said the mother.
Previously, the school had been functioning in a single room with no proper facilities. The dump site close to the school was posing serious health issues to the children who were studying there with no play areas, toilets or other facilities. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervened and registered a suo motu case on the issue and directed the city corporation to clear the dumpsite immediately.
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also intervened and directed the city corporation to find an alternative building to relocate the school immediately. But even after a month, the civic body has failed to find a building for the school landing the children and parents in a crisis.
Child Rights Commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar told TNIE that denying right to education of children is a grave offence and the commission will act strongly in the matter. “Necessary action will be taken as it is a violation of the fundamental rights of children. The commission had directed the corporation to rent out a building to relocate the school,” said Manoj Kumar.
The school teacher who raised the complaint demanding solution to the issues faced by children was placed under suspension by the civic body allegedly without following any protocols after intervention from various bodies.
Beemapally East ward councillor J Sudheer said that the clearing of the dumpsite and the renovation of the school building are underway.