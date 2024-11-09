Real tragedy, reel hope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam film veteran G Aravindan once famously remarked that he may not believe in God, but he did feel the mystical was as real as reality itself. Among his works, the film that most deeply bears this mysticism is ‘Thampu’, made in 1977.

Shot in black-and-white by another veteran, Shaji N Karun, the film captures, with poignant silence, how a village by the banks of the Bharathapuzha responds to a roving circus troupe setting up base there.

It reflects the rawness of villagers who had never before seen a film unit or a circus company, the transience of human relationships, an empathetic perspective on the rich-poor divide, and ultimately a search for deeper purpose.

Aravindan’s freewheeling filmmaking won the film cult status and a sacred place for him in Malayalam cinema. It also wove together many marvels — Shaji’s visual poetry, the serene presence of Sopanam legend Njeralath Ramapoduwal, the acting prowess of Bharath Gopi, and the early spark of Nedumudi Venu, who went on to become a legend.

“It was appalling to find that the original camera negative of this film (like other Aravindan works) had not survived, and whatever remained was in a pathetic condition,” says ace film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who is in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ninth edition of Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India (FPWRI).

“After a wide and futile search for good film elements from which it could be restored, we found that we could use a dupe negative struck from a 35mm print that was at the National Film Archives of India (NFAI).”

Thus began a two-year journey led by Shivendra’s Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) to restore this classic – a joint project with Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation and Prasad Corporation Pvt Ltd.

The scanning and digital clean-up were conducted at the Prasad Corporation’s Chennai facility under the watchful eyes of Davide Pozzi, director of L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, one of the world’s top restoration labs.