Thiruvananthapuram: Cops step up vigil near Manaveeyam Veedhi following stabbing incident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a stabbing incident reported in the vicinity of Manaveeyam Veedhi, an active nightlife centre, on Thursday night, the city police have enhanced vigil in the locality.

A 25-year-old youth, identified as Sujith, was stabbed in his chest by a gang near Altharamoodu. The injured has been identified as a native of Vembayam and personal enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack, the Museum police said.

Police sources said Sujith, who has criminal antecedents, was attacked by a group of youths, who also hail from Vembayam and neighbouring areas. Sujith and the assailants harboured a grudge towards each other over some issues, including narcotic sale, and that culminated in the attack by 10.30 pm.

The police said the stabbing took place not in Manaveeyam Veedhi, but near Altharamoodu. The Altharamoodu- Vellayambalam stretch is poorly lit owing to the ongoing road work. It was opposite a famous coffee outlet where the attack took place.

Police sources said Sujith underwent surgery and is recuperating. “Since he is just recovering from the injury, we have not recorded a detailed statement from him. Anyway, it’s clear that the injured and the assailants knew each other and they had an axe to grind over some issues, which would be known during further investigation,” said a city police official.

There is unverified information that Sujith arrived in the area in a car and was attacked during a confrontation with a person identified as Shiyas.

Though the incident occurred outside Manaveeyam Veedhi, the police have beefed up vigilance to avoid repetition of such untoward incidents in the bustling street, which is being promoted by the city administration as a nightlife centre. There have been a few incidents of violence reported in the street in the past, but due to strong police action such incidents had dried up later.

Museum police sources said there is a steady presence of cops in Manaveeyam to allay safety concerns.