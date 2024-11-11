History-sheeter held for theft at house in Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal police have arrested a 44-year-old history-sheeter hailing from Vanchiyoor for allegedly stealing 25 sovereign gold and Rs 1.5 lakh from the residence of a retired KSRTC official at Palace Road on Thursday.

of Chirakkulam colony. The police said Anil has about 50 theft cases against his name, and has been convicted in 15 cases. He was released from prison in September.

The police said some of Anil’s crimes include stealing 130 sovereigns of gold from a house in Thycaud, 48-sovereign gold from a house near Thumba, and 80-sovereign gold from a house near the Medical College Hospital here. He has stolen over 1,000 pieces of gold ornaments, and the police could hardly manage to collect his fingerprints since he often commits the crime wearing gloves.

The police added that they identified the suspect from the CCTV visuals. In one of the footage, he is seen wearing a mask and standing near the house where the theft occurred. Following this, the police managed to unravel his identity. The police then checked the tower location of Anil and confirmed his presence in the area when the theft happened.

Police said Anil scaled the wall of the residence of Padmanbha Rao between 11.45am and 12.10pm when the occupants were away attending a function. He then broke open a panel of the front door using a mallet and a chisel. The valuables were kept in the almirahs in the bedroom.The sleuths traced him to Sreevaraham from where he was taken into custody.