‘India-Germany partnership is vital in shaping a better world on shared values’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Germany values its partnership with India highly as the two democracies, that place human dignity at the centre, have a critical role in shaping a better future based on shared values, said Achim Burkart, Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany.

He was speaking at an event organised by Goethe-Zentrum at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the German Day of Unity and the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Sunday. German Honorary Consul Syed Ibrahim and Technopark founder and CEO G Vijayaraghavan were present among others.

Noting that German constitution makes an unequivocal declaration that ‘Human dignity is inviolable’, the Consul General said this assertion is all the more important “when you are faced with a world that is so out of joint.” Pointing out that India is gaining increasing influence on the global stage, he said though countries do not agree with each other on every issue, meaningful partnerships can be built which will have a significant impact on the future.

“India and Germany together can achieve so many things together. Let’s continue to go this common path. Though challenges staring at humanity are grim there is no need to abandon hope as democracies like Germany and India can leverage their influence to create a better world,” he said.

“What unites many countries in this world is the fact that vast majority wants only one thing – that their children can live in safety, dignity and freedom,” he said.