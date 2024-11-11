Karakulam flyover construction: Traffic restrictions from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Owing to the construction of Karakulam flyover, traffic restrictions will come into effect on Monday in both directions along the Thiruvananthapuram-Thenmala (SH 2) road, between Karakulam Bridge Junction and Keltron Junction. To minimise congestion during the work, the district information office has issued an advisory detailing alternate routes and timing restrictions for the smooth traffic flow.

For vehicles travelling from Nedumangad to Thiruvananthapuram, drivers should turn at Keltron Junction and proceed via Keltron-Aruvikkara Road, passing through Irumba and Kachani Junctions to reach Mukkola. From Mukkola, they can turn right on to Vazhayila Road and continue towards Thiruvananthapuram.

However, only vehicles belonging to local residents will be permitted between Vazhayila and Mukkola Junction. Light vehicles also have the option to turn right at Kallampara, continue through Vallikode and Pathamkallu, and proceed to Vattapara, where they can connect to M C Road and head towards Thiruvananthapuram.

For those travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nedumangad, there are multiple route options. Drivers can take a left at Peroorkada Junction, continue through Kudappanakunnu, Mukkola, Seemamula Junction and Vallikode before reaching Nedumangad. Alternatively, they may turn left from Vazhayila Junction and travel via Kallayam, Seemamula Junction, and Vallikode to reach their destination. KSRTC low-floor buses will also operate on this route.

Another option is to turn left past Enikkara Junction at DPMS Junction, proceed through Mullassery, Kaippadi, and Mulamukku, and reach Nedumangad. KSRTC electric buses will operate on this route, however, heavy vehicles are restricted.

A fourth option involves heading from Vazhayila to Karakulam Bridge Junction, turning right and then left at Kachani Junction to connect to Keltron-Aruvikkara Road, passing through Keltron Junction, and then continuing towards Nedumangad. Currently, KSRTC services to Nedumangad are using this route.

The new routes are designed to accommodate local traffic, with only residents’ vehicles allowed between Kachani Junction and Karakulam Bridge Junction. KSRTC circle services will operate continuously along the Kachani Junction-Karakulam Bridge-Vazhayila-Peroorkada route to provide alternative transportation.

Heavy vehicles will be restricted from using the designated routes during peak hours, specifically from 7.30am to 10.30am and from 3pm to 6pm.

Tipper trucks and other goods vehicles carrying quarry products towards Thiruvananthapuram are advised to take the Cheriyakonni-Kappavila-Moonnamoodu-Vattiyoorkavu route, while those heading to Nedumangad should use the Cheriyakonni-Kuthirakkulam-Aruvikkara-Azhikode path.