Sreejesh pledges support to growth of Kerala sports

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former India hockey team captain P R Sreejesh has pledged his commitment to the growth of sports across all disciplines in the state.

The Olympic medallist was speaking after a reception accorded to him on the sidelines of the Kerala Olympic Association’s Sports Conclave held here on Sunday.

The conclave concluded with a focus on creating self-sufficiency in the state’s sports sector. Kerala Olympic Association (KOA) president V Sunil Kumar and Secretary General S Rajeev presented Sreejesh with a token of appreciation for his contributions.

During his address, Sreejesh highlighted the importance of the Sports Conclave as a platform for the advancement of Kerala’s sports landscape.

“While I am deeply passionate about hockey, my focus will extend to supporting and growing all sports sectors in the state,” he affirmed, earning applause from the sports community.

Sunil Kumar echoed Sreejesh’s sentiment, noting that his involvement would be a significant asset to the state’s sports development.

The second day of the conclave focused on strategies to achieve financial independence for Kerala sports organisations. Key speakers included C D R Rajesh Rajagopalan, who discussed pathways to financial self-sufficiency, followed by sessions by M S Varghese, G Kishore, and former chief secretary and SAI director general Jigi Thomson, who shared valuable insights on various aspects of sports management and development.

The conclave’s overarching theme was the need for unity among Kerala’s sports organisations. S N Raghuchandran Nair, executive director of KOA, presented a comprehensive report on the conclave’s discussions.

District Olympic Association president S S Balagopal and KOA treasurer M R Ranjith also contributed their perspectives, emphasising on the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen the sports ecosystem.

The event marked a significant step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of sports in Kerala, with numerous recommendations set to shape the future of the sector.