Major fire causes extensive damage to Nanthencode sanitaryware shop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out on Monday evening at a shop selling sanitaryware, paint, electrical goods and other supplies in Nanthancode, causing extensive damage. No casualties were reported.

Viswanathan Nair, owner of Anizham Traders, said less than 5% of the stock could be salvaged before the fire engulfed the two-storey building. Viswanathan and two of his employees were at the store when the fire broke out around 3.15pm. They noticed flames emerging from the back of the shop, where PVC pipes, water tanks and baseboards were stored. The trio immediately evacuated the building and alerted the fire force.

The spacious ground floor of the shop, built on 30 cents of plot, has an extension at the back, while the first floor is smaller.

“We were in the front of the shop when we saw the flames. Viswanathan, Susheelan and me rushed out and called the fire force. By the time we noticed the blaze, half of the stock at the back was already destroyed,” said Rahul.

Fire force deployed seven units, including a large tanker from Chackai and six vehicles from Thiruvananthapuram, with 30 personnel.

They arrived on the scene at 3.35pm and managed to contain the fire after a two-hour-and-20-minute effort. Except for some damage to a nearby outlet, they prevented the fire from spreading further.

“When we arrived, the back of the shop was engulfed in flames. Our priority was to prevent the fire from spreading, especially to the first floor of the neighbouring Lakshmi Electricals. We were able to limit the damage at Lakshmi Electricals to a glass window and some interior items, resulting in an estimated loss of `8 lakh,” said Shaji K N, a station officer.

According to fire officials, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. While the owner and employees alleged that the fire originated from an air conditioner in a neighbouring building, officials confirmed it started within Anizham Traders.

The fire force team was led by regional fire officer Rasheed, district fire officer Sooraj, and station officers Nithinraj, Shaji K N, Aneesh, and

Arun. They were assisted by assistant station officer Shaji Khan and senior fire officer Shafi M.