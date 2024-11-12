Tale of a scared grove and a reststop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu stands as a prominent gateway, linking the capital city with its outer regions. This locality has held considerable significance in history since the reign of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the architect of the Travancore kingdom. It has witnessed centuries of growth, trade, and cultural evolution over the years.

Historians still debate the origin of the name ‘Vattiyoorkavu.’ Many believe the name is derived from three Malayalam words: ‘Vatti’, which translates to winding a hilly tract; ‘Ooru’, meaning land; and ‘Kavu’, referring to a sacred grove.

Another theory suggests that Vattiyoorkavu served as a rest stop, where traders could unload their Vatti — the headgear woven from palm leaves.

The shade from many trees made it an ideal spot for traders to rest, and thus it became a common site for respite.

In this sense, the term ‘Kavu’ implies a region abundant in vegetation, where people could find a peaceful moment amid their journeys.

That’s not all. Yet another local legend suggests that the area was once abundant with a plant species known as Vattiyoor, and over time, it became known as Vattiyoorkavu, meaning a grove filled with ‘Vattiyoor’ plants.

Vattiyoorkavu’s role as a trade centre is another aspect of its history. Goods such as spices were once transported from the hilly regions through Vattiyoorkavu, making it an important trade hub.