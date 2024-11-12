Tale of a scared grove and a reststop

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu stands as a prominent gateway, linking the capital city with its outer regions. This locality has held considerable significance in history since the reign of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the architect of the Travancore kingdom. It has witnessed centuries of growth, trade, and cultural evolution over the years.
Historians still debate the origin of the name ‘Vattiyoorkavu.’ Many believe the name is derived from three Malayalam words: ‘Vatti’, which translates to winding a hilly tract; ‘Ooru’, meaning land; and ‘Kavu’, referring to a sacred grove.
Another theory suggests that Vattiyoorkavu served as a rest stop, where traders could unload their Vatti — the headgear woven from palm leaves.
The shade from many trees made it an ideal spot for traders to rest, and thus it became a common site for respite.
In this sense, the term ‘Kavu’ implies a region abundant in vegetation, where people could find a peaceful moment amid their journeys.
That’s not all. Yet another local legend suggests that the area was once abundant with a plant species known as Vattiyoor, and over time, it became known as Vattiyoorkavu, meaning a grove filled with ‘Vattiyoor’ plants.
Vattiyoorkavu’s role as a trade centre is another aspect of its history. Goods such as spices were once transported from the hilly regions through Vattiyoorkavu, making it an important trade hub.
Although the origin of the name may be debated, the significance of Vattiyoorkavu as a trade centre is clear,” Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan , a historian, explains. In addition, Vattiyoorkavu was also home to many temples. Another interesting factor is that the area was once the residence of the official executioner, who administered punishments to criminals.
The importance of Vattiyoorkavu surged once more during India’s independence movement when it became a focal point for political resistance in Travancore. “By 1938, the Travancore State Congress had been formed, and just a year later, its leaders decided to celebrate its first anniversary at Vattiyoorkavu,” says Gopalakrishnan.
“However, the then Diwan, Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, tried to suppress these celebrations, imposing strict bans and closing off public spaces,” he adds.
The authorities blocked the main roads and arrested people straight off the trains as they arrived. But people found other ways.
“Many made their way to Vattiyoorkavu by foot, trekking through fields and forests to gather in solidarity. The event went on as planned and this incident was a massive shock to the royal administration. A memorial to this powerful moment of rebellion known as ‘Vattiyoorkkavu Sammelanam’ still stands in Vattiyoorkavu,” he adds.
Present-day Vattiyoorkavu is an important part of the city. With its lush landscapes and the two rivers — Killi and Karamana — flowing through it, it holds the eye of the beholders. As one of the four legislative constituencies of the city, it continues to hold cultural, historical, and political importance.
What’s in a name
