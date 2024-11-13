‘Munambam land will remain with residents’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has called on rationalists and spiritualists to stand unitedly to resolve the Munambam issue. He was addressing a protest meeting, organised by different Christian denominations at the Martyrs’ Square here on Tuesday.

The CPI state chief assured that the Munambam land will remain with the people there. He said the people of Kerala would stand with the Munambam people until their issue is resolved.

“But this is not the time to flare up emotions. People have the right to live in the land which they bought. None can question that right. The government too has the same stand,” he said. Binoy Viswam further added that there were several hurdles to resolve the issue. Rationalists and spiritualists should work hand in hand for that.