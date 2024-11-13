‘Munambam land will remain with residents’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has called on rationalists and spiritualists to stand unitedly to resolve the Munambam issue. He was addressing a protest meeting, organised by different Christian denominations at the Martyrs’ Square here on Tuesday.
The CPI state chief assured that the Munambam land will remain with the people there. He said the people of Kerala would stand with the Munambam people until their issue is resolved.
“But this is not the time to flare up emotions. People have the right to live in the land which they bought. None can question that right. The government too has the same stand,” he said. Binoy Viswam further added that there were several hurdles to resolve the issue. Rationalists and spiritualists should work hand in hand for that.
Meanwhile, Latin Archbishop Thomas J Netto has urged the government to convene an all-party meeting on the Munambam Waqf issue. He was addressing the protest meeting.
Netto said the state was witnessing attempts to destroy communal harmony. “A population is fighting for justice. It is promising that the people of Kerala started learning their plight,” he said. He said some people wanted emotional responses and to communalise the issue. Communal harmony should not be disrupted. But the demand for a permanent settlement of the issue cannot be compromised. He said it was hopeful that the chief minister is favourably considering the protesters’ demand.
Latin vicar general Eugene Pereira said the people of Munambam are fighting for their right to life. Now, the political leadership and the public have understood that the said land was not Waqf property. He said the 606 families there should get the right to live with dignity. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran also spoke on the occasion.