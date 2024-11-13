Outer Ring Road project hangs fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition procedures for the ambitious Outer Ring Road (ORR) project – one of the major upcoming infrastructure projects in the state capital – has been put on hold.

Even after a month of submission of the proposal on the BhoomiRashi web portal by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Union government is yet to clear the 3A notification for the project. An official source said it has been one month since the entire documents were uploaded on the portal.

“Normally it takes one or two days for the Centre to issue the 3A notification and even after a month there is no response. We have done everything from our side to proceed with the land acquisition. We have reassessed the properties for a second time as the LA proceedings were done almost two years ago. We can start the disbursal of the compensation and proceed with the land acquisition only after the Centre notifies the project,” said an official of NHAI.