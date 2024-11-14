A strange journey on board ‘Friendship Express’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trains have always been fascinating. For most children, owning a miniature piece of a train set was a cherished dream. Beyond childhood, trains symbolise fun, adventure, romance, and hope. To a philosopher, trains mirror life itself — transient and fleeting, with each person travelling toward their own destination.

But to Yesudas G K, a resident of Puthiyathura, a train he took from Ernakulam to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram four years ago became a journey to friendship and camaraderie.

His friend, Shafeeq Edakkanad, writes about this on Facebook: “The train was crowded, and we found space by the door, near the washrooms. It was there we saw him—Yesudas. He was on his way back to Thiruvananthapuram, where we were going on a tour of the past we had named ‘Gathakalangalude Fossil’.

“We got chatting, and soon he offered to show us around. With him, we wandered the pathways leading to the Padmanabhaswamy temple, visited beaches, and explored places where history lies in repose. And then he parted ways, giving us his number and asking us to contact him in case we needed any help.”

Shafeeq called Yesudas, and this was the start of a bond. Later, both embarked on their own journeys — some by train, some in other ways — making more friends and keeping themselves open to such connections, shaped by their experience with each other.

This community of friends grew to 12 members, most from Kottayam, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram. A shared love for literature links them all.