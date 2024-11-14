A strange journey on board ‘Friendship Express’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trains have always been fascinating. For most children, owning a miniature piece of a train set was a cherished dream. Beyond childhood, trains symbolise fun, adventure, romance, and hope. To a philosopher, trains mirror life itself — transient and fleeting, with each person travelling toward their own destination.
But to Yesudas G K, a resident of Puthiyathura, a train he took from Ernakulam to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram four years ago became a journey to friendship and camaraderie.
His friend, Shafeeq Edakkanad, writes about this on Facebook: “The train was crowded, and we found space by the door, near the washrooms. It was there we saw him—Yesudas. He was on his way back to Thiruvananthapuram, where we were going on a tour of the past we had named ‘Gathakalangalude Fossil’.
“We got chatting, and soon he offered to show us around. With him, we wandered the pathways leading to the Padmanabhaswamy temple, visited beaches, and explored places where history lies in repose. And then he parted ways, giving us his number and asking us to contact him in case we needed any help.”
Shafeeq called Yesudas, and this was the start of a bond. Later, both embarked on their own journeys — some by train, some in other ways — making more friends and keeping themselves open to such connections, shaped by their experience with each other.
This community of friends grew to 12 members, most from Kottayam, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram. A shared love for literature links them all.
“Now, whenever I feel down, I hop on a train to Malappuram or Kottayam and spend time with them. They, too, come here to refresh, rejuvenate, and relive the trips that brought us together,” says Yesudas.
He shared this experience on his Instagram page and soon began receiving messages from people interested in joining such ‘friendship’ excursions. “I realised there were many people who longed for friendships that could relax, destress, and rejuvenate them. Such bonds are rare and a dream for many, so there was a lot of interest,” he says.
This inspired Yesudas to form a collective with the 12 friends who had come together through their various journeys. “It’s called the ‘Strangers to Friends Community’. The idea is to see strangers as friends we haven’t met yet,” he says.
“Of course, not every stranger will turn into a friend — we need to use our discretion, empathy, emotions, and maturity to separate the wheat from the chaff.”
The community includes four women, with members working as teachers, merchant navy personnel, dancers, writers, and singers. “This mix helps us break down blind prejudices and stereotypes,” says Yesudas.
“For instance, there’s a common saying among people of north Kerala that people from the south can’t be trusted. But my friends said they changed their view after interacting with me. I was glad to see them reject such narrow perspectives.”
The group’s first venture is a beach camp titled ‘Thira — a new twist on Hi’, scheduled for November 16 and 17 at Puthenthope near Thumba. “We want to give others the same opportunity for friendship that nature gave us,” says Yesudas.
The theme of the beach camp is to meet the registered participants, share an afternoon of activities, and soak up the tranquillity of dusk with like-minded people.
As night falls, everyone will gather over tea and freshly grilled fish from the sea. The next morning, members will take beachside walks and do some yoga on the sand.
“Life on the beach will be the focus, along with friendship,” says Yesduas. “We charge a minimal fee to cover accommodation and food. The aim is to bring together people who seek companionship and help them cut off from the daily grind for an afternoon and an evening.”
Yesudas, who recently left his job with a hotel management chain, plans to take the community forward by engaging in socially relevant causes to support the coastal population. “Friendship goes beyond barriers and boundaries; it also involves empathy. So, our vision is to serve society,” he says.
“Strangers to Friends Community aims to be friends with society and life itself. We want it to be a group that fosters good connections and joyful memories.”