Thiruvananthapuram zoo receives new animals from Karnataka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram zoo has received a few animals as exhibits following an animal exchange programme from Shivamogga Zoological Park, Karnataka. Three hyenas, two jackals, marsh crocodiles and civet cats each were brought to the city zoo on Wednesday morning.

In return, the city zoo will give them Rhea birds, six sun conoure parrots, two crocodiles, a hyena and four porcupines. Dr K R Nikesh Kiran, the zoo veterinarian, has since put the animals at the quarantine centre after examining them.

“The animals brought from Karnataka will be put in quarantine for 21 days. Later they will be shifted to their normal enclosure which would help the visitors to the zoo to see these new exhibits. The health condition of the new animals is excellent”, said Dr Nikesh Kiran.

The Thiruvananthapuram zoo belongs to the large zoo category which has 94 animals, which include the new animals brought from Shivamogga Zoological Park. Manjula Devi, director, Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo, said that talks on animal exchange are currently on with Vandalloor Zoological Park, Chennai, to procure a lion, two jackals and white peacocks each and six yellow anacondas.