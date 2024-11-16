Child rights panel intervenes over denial of right to education at Beemapally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has intervened and directed the city corporation to relocate the nursery students in Beemapally and resume classes by utilising the first floor of the Akshaya Centre located within the compound of the Beemapally Urban Primary Health Centre. The action comes close on the heels of a TNIE report highlighting the plight of children in Beemapally who have been denied their right to education.

For over a month, around 25 students of the school have been denied education owing to the apathy on the part of the authorities.

The Commission has directed the city corporation and the other parties involved to submit an action taken report within 15 days of receiving the order.

Previously, the school has been functioning in a single room with no proper facilities. The dump site close to the school was also posing serious health issues to the children studying with no play areas, toilets or other facilities. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervened and registered a suo motu case related to the issue and has directed the city corporation to clear the dumpsite immediately.

Following complaints, the Child Rights Commission had directed the city corporation to temporarily shut down the school and undertake its renovation. But even after a month, the city corporation has failed to complete the renovation work or find an alternative location for temporary shifting of school leaving the parents and teachers in the lurch.

In the recent order, the commission highlighted that the right to a clean and healthy environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 and Article 45 of the Constitution. The state shall endeavour to provide early childhood care and education for all children until they complete the age of six.

The Commission has directed the authorities to make all necessary arrangements, including kitchen and other amenities at the building identified for the smooth functioning of the nursery.

Beempally East ward councillor J Sudheer said that the school building has been identified and classes will resume immediately.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the order, complainant Sanjeev S J alleged that as per the previous order the direction was to renovate the current school and clear the dumpsite. “Instead of clearing the illegal dumpsite, they are attempting to relocate the school and taking a U turn from the previous directive.,” said Sanjeev S J.