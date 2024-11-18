Kerala Maritime Board looks to tap tourism potential of Valiyathura

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious plan of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) to tap Valiyathura’s tourism potential is moving forward steadily. The plan is to bring in private investment to develop a parcel of land close to the Valiyathura Pier and the beach that is in the KMB’s possession.
Built in 1956, the pier had been a big tourism draw for years. However, after it collapsed partially in March, the pier was closed to the public and the local fishing community.
Now, ahead of calling for the Expression of Interest (EoI) for developing the land and pier, the KMB recently invited tenders to rope in an agency to survey the land in its possession at Valiyathura.
“The location has immense tourism potential. We possess around 4.5 acres of land there. However, to invite the EoIs, we need to survey the place and ascertain the exact area of land available for development. We need to provide specific idea about the land, its location and its distance from the sea,” said a senior KMB official.
Though the board had initially planned to invite global tenders immediately after the Lok Sabha elections, it has now decided to take things slow fearing local resistance. “We are preparing the document for inviting EoIs, and will be able to invite tenders within two months. There are other issues that could arise later, when the project takes off. Hence, we have decided to hold a meeting of stakeholders,” said the official.
Officials said the area is majorly used by the local fisherfolk. “We need to find an alternative pathway. A lot of issues could arise. When we give the area to a private party, there will be restrictions. Before launching the project, we need to take the local community into confidence. We will make a request to the government so that people’s representatives and representatives of the local community can hold talks for avoiding future problems,” said the official.
Nearly eight months since the partial collapse of the Valiyathura pier in March, the government has been unable to conserve the structure, which serves a testament to the maritime heritage of the capital. Rough waves have split the 214-m-long pier into two. As per the study carried out by IIT Madras, the pier’s restoration will be a very expensive affair.
“The private party taking up the project, if interested, will develop and conserve the pier. There is immense potential as the pier can be developed as a wharf where ships can dock,” said the official.