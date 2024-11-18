Kerala Maritime Board looks to tap tourism potential of Valiyathura

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious plan of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) to tap Valiyathura’s tourism potential is moving forward steadily. The plan is to bring in private investment to develop a parcel of land close to the Valiyathura Pier and the beach that is in the KMB’s possession.

Built in 1956, the pier had been a big tourism draw for years. However, after it collapsed partially in March, the pier was closed to the public and the local fishing community.

Now, ahead of calling for the Expression of Interest (EoI) for developing the land and pier, the KMB recently invited tenders to rope in an agency to survey the land in its possession at Valiyathura.

“The location has immense tourism potential. We possess around 4.5 acres of land there. However, to invite the EoIs, we need to survey the place and ascertain the exact area of land available for development. We need to provide specific idea about the land, its location and its distance from the sea,” said a senior KMB official.