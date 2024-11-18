Lack of maintenance puts Kollam Police Museum in state of neglect

KOLLAM: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Museum in Kollam, one of India’s earliest police museums, is in a state of disrepair due to lack of maintenance. Inaugurated in 1999 by then Director General of Police B S Shastri, the museum has succumbed to neglect, with nature reclaiming parts of its premises.
With heavy dust accumulation, visitors find it difficult to spend time inside. Many rooms are poorly lit and completely vacant. Moreover, the traffic models designed to educate children are now overgrown with grass.
The museum offers a rich history of the police force, showcasing 18th and 19th-century police arms, DNA testing equipment, human bones, fingerprints, photographs of police dogs, and medals awarded to officers of various ranks. Its highlight is the Martyr’s Gallery, a tribute to police officers who laid down their lives in service. However, the condition of the museum’s building has deteriorated significantly over time.
Structural issues are evident, with photographs of police officers starting to fade or going missing due to lack of upkeep. A human dummy used in crime scenes, once displayed at the museum, was relocated to the district police chief’s office after it fell apart.
The museum is housed in the former East Police Station, a structure built during the Travancore era. It was later converted into the police museum, preserving artifacts and memories of India’s policing history.
“Many rooms lie empty, and a few exhibits that remain, such as firearms and ammunition, are stored in glass cases. Copper plaques bearing the names of martyred policemen are incomplete, listing only the number of those who died years ago,” said a source.
The responsibility for maintaining the museum lies with the police department. Previously, a small fee was charged for entry, but this was discontinued as visitor numbers dwindled. According to sources, the decline of the museum is due to the police department’s failure to allocate funds and the lack of attention from senior officials.