Lack of maintenance puts Kollam Police Museum in state of neglect

KOLLAM: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Museum in Kollam, one of India’s earliest police museums, is in a state of disrepair due to lack of maintenance. Inaugurated in 1999 by then Director General of Police B S Shastri, the museum has succumbed to neglect, with nature reclaiming parts of its premises.

With heavy dust accumulation, visitors find it difficult to spend time inside. Many rooms are poorly lit and completely vacant. Moreover, the traffic models designed to educate children are now overgrown with grass.

The museum offers a rich history of the police force, showcasing 18th and 19th-century police arms, DNA testing equipment, human bones, fingerprints, photographs of police dogs, and medals awarded to officers of various ranks. Its highlight is the Martyr’s Gallery, a tribute to police officers who laid down their lives in service. However, the condition of the museum’s building has deteriorated significantly over time.