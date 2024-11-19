Kerala's first EV research, industrial park to come up at Vilappilsala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An electric vehicle (EV) research and industrial park, the first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala will come up at Vilappilsala in the state capital. It will focus on research, development, and manufacturing of components such as batteries, motors, controllers and charging systems.

The park will be located on a sprawling 23-acre site owned by Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park (TrEST) and it is expected to go on stream by December 2025.

TrEST has issued a notification inviting consultants to prepare the project’s master plan and detailed project report (DPR). Once a consultant is finalised, the DPR will be drawn up within two months.

Experience in these sectors and expertise in setting up industrial parks are among the criteria for eligibility. The deadline for submitting bids is November 22, with the opening of bids scheduled for November 28.