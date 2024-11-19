Kerala's first EV research, industrial park to come up at Vilappilsala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An electric vehicle (EV) research and industrial park, the first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala will come up at Vilappilsala in the state capital. It will focus on research, development, and manufacturing of components such as batteries, motors, controllers and charging systems.
The park will be located on a sprawling 23-acre site owned by Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park (TrEST) and it is expected to go on stream by December 2025.
TrEST has issued a notification inviting consultants to prepare the project’s master plan and detailed project report (DPR). Once a consultant is finalised, the DPR will be drawn up within two months.
Experience in these sectors and expertise in setting up industrial parks are among the criteria for eligibility. The deadline for submitting bids is November 22, with the opening of bids scheduled for November 28.
Incidentally the park would be the second in the country to have a battery testing centre. Currently, the country’s lone battery testing centre is located in Bengaluru. The park is designed to attract major corporate players and startups
A consortium, which includes TrEST, VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre), C-DAC and Travancore Titanium Products(TTP), has been formed to oversee the execution of the project. Besides, the park is expected to attract e-mobility, aerospace, defence, logistics and medical equipment manufacturing companies. TrEST CEO P R Shalij said that the park could accommodate both large corporations and startups. Its proximity to Vizhinjam Port will benefit import and export capabilities for EV components.
TrEST has also established a drive-train testing lab for electric vehicles. This facility, located at the Energy Management Centre in Sreekariyam, tests the connection between EV batteries and drive train systems. Once the park goes on stream, the lab would be relocated to Vilappilsala.